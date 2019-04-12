WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why has the US designated Iran’s IRGC as a ‘terrorist organisation’?
US President Donald Trump has placed wide-ranging economic and travel sanctions on the IRGC as well as organisations, companies and individuals associated with it. Iran has countered this action by calling the US Central Command, which oversees America's military operations in the Middle East, a terrorist group. Guests: Borzou Daragahi Senior fellow at SCOWCROFT Center for Strategy and Security Talha Kose Chair of the Political Science and International Relations Department at Ibn Haldun University #IRGC #Iran #Trump
Why has the US designated Iran’s IRGC as a ‘terrorist organisation’?
April 12, 2019
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us