What impact will Turkey’s newest airport have on its economy?

Turkey has now officially entered the race to have the world's biggest and busiest airport. It was also the biggest move in commercial aviation history, according to the country's flagship carrier, Turkish airlines. Guests: Heinrich Grossbongardt Aviation Consultant at Expairtise Communications Taha Arvas Journalist at Daily Sabah #IstanbulAirport #Megastructures #Aviation