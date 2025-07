Sao Paulo start-up replaces Uber in slum area | Money Talks

No Uber, no problem. When the ride-hailing company ditched trips to and from a Sao Paulo neighbourhood, saying it is too dangerous, one man took the wheel and has gone where Uber wouldn't. As Laila Humairah reports, his venture is producing a lot more than money. #Uber #Start-up #SaoPaulo