Venezuela in Turmoil: Red Cross to send medical aid to 36 centers

To Venezuela now and some rare good news for hospitals short of medicines. The Red Cross has pledged millions of dollars of aid for life-saving supplies. The country is in the midst of an economic crisis that has caused millions of people to leave. But as Dan Ashby reports, the aid itself has become a political issue. #Venezuela #RedCross #VenezuelaCrisis