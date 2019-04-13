April 13, 2019
Venezuela in Turmoil: Many people loyal to Maduro despite crisis
The United Nations estimates almost one-quarter of Venezuela's population, about seven million people, need humanitarian assistance. Millions more have left the country. But despite their suffering many Venezuelans stand behind President Nicolas Maduro. Juan Carlos Lamas visited a slum in Caracas, to talk with some young volunteers proud of their government. #Venezuela #Maduro #UN
