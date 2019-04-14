Chibok Girls: Kidnapped girls still missing five years later

Nigeria is marking five years since the abduction of 276 school girls by Boko Haram in the northern town of Chibok. Despite the military's efforts to tackle the militant group and secure the release of all the girls, over 100 are still in captivity. Phil Ihaza met the family of one of the Chibok girls who still hasn't returned home. #Chibok #Nigeria #BokoHaram