April 15, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Newsfeed – Trump et al goes after Ilhan Omar, half of Twitter comes to her defence
- Ilhan Omar is being abused online and IRL because she is outspoken, a woman and Muslim. And Americans on the right can’t deal - How would the ICC deal with GoT characters? They’d be in BIG trouble - Mosque turned into bar in Israel - A camel walks into pet store #istandwithilhan #GameOfThrones
Newsfeed – Trump et al goes after Ilhan Omar, half of Twitter comes to her defence
Explore