Protests continue despite Bashir's ousting

People are continuing to take to the streets of Sudan, days after a popular uprising prompted the army to end President Omar al-Bashir's 30-year rule of the country. Demonstrations began when bread prices spiked in December, as part of emergency austerity measures the government imposed to prevent economic collapse. But even with Bashir gone, Sudan's economic challenges are far from over. Mobin Nasir reports. For more we spoke to Khalil Charles. He joined us from Khartoum. #Sudan #Protest #Economy