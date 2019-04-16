Game of Thrones set for record-breaking finale

After a long wait, winter has finally come. Reports say more than one billion people tuned in for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which premiered on Sunday. It's already one of the most popular shows to date. And with a budget of $90 million for just six episodes, the latest season will be the most expensive seven hours of television in history. Paolo Montecillo has more. For an in depth look we spoke to, Ashwin Navin. He's the co-founder and CEO of Samba TV, a leading developer of applications for Smart TVs. He joins us from San Francisco. #GoT #KnightKing #WinterIsHere