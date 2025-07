Who is Running Sudan After Omar al Bashir?

Longtime Sudanese leader Omar al Bashir might have been ousted in a military coup. But that hasn’t placated protesters, who don’t trust the military’s timetable to hand over the country to a civilian leader. Will the army relinquish control, giving Sudan its first taste new leader in decades? #SudanUprising #OmarAlBashir #MilitaryCoup