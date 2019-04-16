In Indonesia's elections, Islam continues to play a big role. Here’s why

Indonesians call their presidential election a pesta demokrasi – or democracy party. But the campaigns of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his rival Prabowo Subianto have churned out six long months of divisive politicking. Their rhetoric has put religion centre stage, so we asked our panel how big a role Islam is playing in this election. Guests: Dradjad Wibowo Member of the National Mandate Party Shoeb Kagda Founder of the Indonesia Economic Forum Greg Barton Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University #Pemilu2019 #Pilpres2019 #PemilihanUmum