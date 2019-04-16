BIZTECH
French businesses pledge $450M for Notre-Dame repairs | Money Talks
Firefighters took more than nine hours to completely extinguish the blaze that engulfed the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. It will take years to be rebuilt, while some features have been lost forever. The French government has launched a fundraising campaign to repair the cathedral. As Laila Humairah reports, it's already gotten some high-profile donors. For more on this story, we spoke to TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #NotreDame #Fire #Repair
April 16, 2019
