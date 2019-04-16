BIZTECH
South Korea a litmus test for movie blockbusters | Money Talks
The cast and directors of Avengers: Endgame were in Seoul as part of their promotional tour for the long-awaited finale of the popular Marvel trilogy. South Korean fans will be the first in the world to watch the film when it debuts next week. The city may seem like an interesting choice for the Asian premiere, given the size of the market, but South Korea is becoming a litmus test for global cinematic success, as Joseph Kim reports. #Avengers #EndGame #BoxOffice
April 16, 2019
