Notre-Dame Blaze: Macron vows to rebuild cathedral in five years

Vigils are being held in Paris in tribute to the iconic Notre-Dame cathedral, which was devastated by fire on Monday. 24 hours ago Parisians watched on as the gothic monument burned, fearing all would be lost. It's still structurally sound, but the spire and much of the roof has been destroyed. President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild it within five years, with donations pouring in from across the world. Elena Casas reports from Paris. #NotreDame #NotreDameFire #France