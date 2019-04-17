Serbia's Far-Right: Convicted war criminals seen as role models

Some human rights activists warn Serbia is becoming a safe haven for far-right extremists. International white supremacist groups openly hold conferences and meetings in the Balkan state and it's now a favoured backdrop for their propaganda videos. But far-right political leaders in Serbia reject the suggestion that they inspire violence. Melinda Nucifora explores how Serbia's far-right message has spread far beyond the Balkans. #Serbia #FarRight #SerbiaFarRight