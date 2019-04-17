WORLD
1 MIN READ
Emma Kunz : Retrospect | Exhibitions | Showcase
Imagine an illustration successfully healing you of your illness. In the lifetime of Emma Kunz, hundreds of geometric drawings were used to diagnose and treat her patients' physical or mental conditions. Kunz never really saw herself as an artist, and in fact, had never allowed her drawings to be exhibited. But now, London's Serpentine Gallery presents the first UK solo exhibition by the 20th-century Swiss visionary healer and artist. Showcase's Miranda Atty immerses herself in a selection of rarely seen drawings. #EmmaKunz #Retrospect #Showcase
Emma Kunz : Retrospect | Exhibitions | Showcase
April 17, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us