April 17, 2019
Global Art and The Cold War | Literature | Showcase
The Cold War was a turbulent time for the entire world, where two master narratives were pitted against one another. Communism and capitalism came head to head. Inevitably this conflict was reflected in the art world. It was in this tension that a myriad of different artworks were born, powerfully mirroring the political mood. And a new book has set out to explore this unique and complicated relationship. John J. Curley, Professor of Art History, Wake Forest University 0:33 #GlobalArt #ColdWar #Showcase
