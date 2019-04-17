Is Far Right Extremism Boosted By The Balkans?

There's growing concern among human rights activists that Serbia is becoming a safe haven for far-right extremist views. And white supremacists, like the suspect in the Christchurch mosque killings, seem to have drawn inspiration from Balkan nationalists and historical figures. But right-wing political leaders in Serbia reject any suggestion they somehow inspire violence. Melinda Nucifora reports. #Balkans #Serbia #Extremism #farright​