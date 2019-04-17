WORLD
1 MIN READ
Julian Assange: Victim or Villain?
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is in British police custody, after avoiding arrest for almost seven years in Ecuador’s embassy in London. President Lenin Moreno revoked Assange’s right to an asylum after claiming he was a spy. We ask our panel if Assange is a criminal who should be extradited to the US to face hacking charges or a victim who only ever tried to uncover the wrongdoings of the world’s most powerful. Guests: Greg Barns Legal adviser to Julian Assange Andrew Fowler Investigative journalist and author of 'Shooting the Messenger: Criminalising Journalism' Nate Snyder Former US Homeland Security counter-terrorism official under Obama administration Mark Zaid National security attorney who’s represented whistleblowers #Assange #espionage #Ecuador #Wikileaks
Julian Assange: Victim or Villain?
April 17, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us