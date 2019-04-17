WORLD
Kartarpur Shrine: New corridor to shorten pilgrimage distance
For 71 years, Sikh devotees in India have gathered at the border with Pakistan to get a glimpse of one of their holiest sites. The Shrine of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, is located only a few kilometres into Pakistan, but Indian pilgrims have to take a much longer route to visit the site. This may change soon. Kamran Yousaf reports has this exclusive report from Kartarpur, Pakistan.​ #Pakistan, #India, #Sikhism
April 17, 2019
