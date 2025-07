What’s Next For Julian Assange?

When Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno revoked Julian Assange's asylum status over espionage claims, British police carried him out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London - the place he'd spent almost seven years avoiding arrest. Now he’ll face a British court which will decide his fate. Hyder Abbasi reports. #JulianAssange #LeninMoreno #Wikileaks #espionage