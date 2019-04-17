Economy and inequality key in Indonesia election campaigns | Money Talks

Indonesia's incumbent president Joko Widodo looks set to win a second term in office. Preliminary results show him ahead of rival, Prabowo Subianto. Tens of millions of Indonesians cast their ballots on Wednesday, with many looking for a candidate to continue the steady run of growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Laila Humairah has more. TRT World Correspondent Natalie Poyhonen told us more from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. #Indonesia #Elections #Inequality