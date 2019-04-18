BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US to allow lawsuits over Cuban property confiscation | Money Talks
The Trump administration has opened the door for lawsuits against foreign firms operating on properties in Cuba that were seized from Americans after the 1959 revolution. It's a major policy shift that's angered many US allies. Businesses from Canada, France and the UK are among those who operate in properties that were nationalised after Fidel Castro took power. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move on Wednesday. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas discussed the story with us from Paris. #Cuba #Property #Trump
US to allow lawsuits over Cuban property confiscation | Money Talks
April 18, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us