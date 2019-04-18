WORLD
Not far away from the retail cacophony of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar sits the workshop of a man known as 'The Lord of the Rings.' He's been making jewellery since the age of twelve that are now worn by some of the most famous people in the world from A-list actors to rock royalty. By using precious stones as a canvas, Sevan Bıçakçı has carved out a world, that the entire world, comes to see. And when he opened his studio to Showcase. #SevanBıçakçı #Jewerly #Showcase
April 18, 2019
