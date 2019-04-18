WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jean-Christophe Grangé | In Conversation | Showcase
His books have been praised for being some of the best thrillers ever written. From 'The Crimson Rivers' to 'The Stone Council', French author Jean-Christophe Grange has proved himself to be one of the most prominent names when it comes to writing riveting crime novels with complex characters. Showcase's Hatice Meryem Gelgor had the chance to sit down with him when he was in Istanbul to talk about his latest book and his journey to literary fame. #JeanChristopheGrangé #Author #Showcase
Jean-Christophe Grangé | In Conversation | Showcase
April 18, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us