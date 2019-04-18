April 18, 2019
WORLD
Could Corruption Charges Break Israel’s Next Government?
Benjamin Netanyahu has the backing of the majority of politicians in the parliament. He's set to form a government. He's even on track to become the longest serving Prime Minister in Israeli history. And it all could fall apart for him if the country's Attorney General makes good on a promise to file charges against him in three corruption cases. #Israel #Netanyahu #Corruption
