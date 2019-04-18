WORLD
1 MIN READ
'Netanyahu will turn Israel into an apartheid state' says an Israeli Journalist
Benjamin Netanyahu is set to form a coalition to lead the Knesset. Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy says it’ll be a government of annexation that’ll make the country a de facto apartheid state. But Ran Bar-Yoshafat disagrees. The former candidate for the New Right Party of Israel makes the argument that everyone in Israel lives under one roof. Guests: Ran Bar-Yoshafat Deputy Director of the Kohelet Policy Forum Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative Party Gideon Levy Haaretz journalist #Israel #Apartheid #Netanyahu
'Netanyahu will turn Israel into an apartheid state' says an Israeli Journalist
April 18, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us