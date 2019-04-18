WORLD
1 MIN READ
Maha and Wafa al Subaie are hiding in Georgia – Newsfeed
00:45 : Will social media be used more and more by women fleeing oppression in Saudi Arabia? 07:29 : There has been a 300% increase in measles cases. The World Health Organization is warning the world how dangerous it can be, as social media is abused to spread lies and misinformation 05:05 : The tragic story of a young Syrian girl who committed suicide after being bullied at school in Canada 03:11 : Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people for 2019 are named #SaudiArabiaWomen #SyrianRefugees #MeaslesOutbreak
April 18, 2019
