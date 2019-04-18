BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
India's Jet Airways halts flights temporarily | Money Talks
A day after Jet Airways suspended all of its operations, some of its 20,000 employees took to the streets in New Delhi. India's largest private airiline has outstanding debts of over $1.2 billion, but has now ground to a halt after banks refused to throw it a lifeline. Neha Poonia reports from the Indian capital. We got more on the story from Madhu Unnikrishnan in San Francisco. He's the editor of industry publication, Skift Airline Weekly. #JetAirways #Aviation #Protest
India's Jet Airways halts flights temporarily | Money Talks
April 18, 2019
Explore
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Hopes fade but search persists for Texas flood survivors
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Bulgaria becomes 21st member to adopt euro after EU nod
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us