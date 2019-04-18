US motorists showing an appetite for big cars | Money Talks

Americans bought over 17 million vehicles last year and nearly 70% of them were either trucks or sports utility vehicles. It's part of a growing trend as SUV dominated global sales in 2018. An annual auto show is underway in New York and William Denselow reports that it's a key chance for brands to establish their dominance in a congested field. #SUV #Trucks #AutoShow