April 19, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Mueller Report: Redacted Mueller report released to public
After nearly two years, a redacted version of the Mueller Report has been released to Congress and the public. The special counsel's investigation found no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. But as Courtney Kealy reports, the 448-page report also does not fully exonerate the president. #Mueller #MuellerReport #Trump
Mueller Report: Redacted Mueller report released to public
Explore