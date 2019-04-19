Printed'19: Multiple Choice | Exhibitions | Showcase

Which would you rather own an original, one of a kind piece or a limited edition copy? Prints and multiples have their rightful place in today's art world, and yet their value is often overlooked. The curator of a new exhibition in Istanbul is trying to change all that. Take a look at this story by Showcase's Sena Arslan, about how that exhibition is trying to change the word 'copy' from being just another four letter word. Marcus Graf, Professor at Yeditepe University, Curator and Art Writer 03:32 #Printed19 #Exhibition #Showcase