WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel Wants to Deport Human Rights Watch Director Omar Shakir. He speaks out
Israel is set to expel Human Rights Watch's Director for Israel and Palestine. Omar Shakir has been reporting on abuses carried out by both Israeli authorities and Palestinian groups, such as Hamas and the PA. But an Israeli court ruled he promoted the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement or BDS, and will be deported in May. But Human Rights Watch rejects that accusation. We ask Shakir what he plans to do about it. Guest: Omar Shakir Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch #OmarShakir #Israel #HumanRightsWatch #Palestine #BDS
Israel Wants to Deport Human Rights Watch Director Omar Shakir. He speaks out
April 19, 2019
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us