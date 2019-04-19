WORLD
Will Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo Deliver on Promises?
Initial results from the world's largest presidential election are in, with Indonesia's 'quick count' of votes showing President Joko Widodo, known as 'Jokowi', clearly in the lead. But his long-time challenger, former general Prabowo Subianto, isn't conceding defeat yet. His team says it has evidence of cheating, and according to their own internal polling, they won. Final results won't be announced until May, but Jokowi's supporters are celebrating, and world leaders have already begun congratulating him. So, will Jokowi now be able to deliver on campaign promises? Guests: Rakyan Adibrata Adviser to the Indonesian government and counter-terrorism expert Greg Barton Professor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University Shoeb Kagda Founder of the Indonesia Economic Forum #IndonesiaElections #Pilpres2019 #JokoWidodo #PrabowoSubianto #Jokowi
April 19, 2019
