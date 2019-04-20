After the ousting of Omar al Bashir, what’s next for Sudan?

Sudan's longtime leader Omar al Bashir has been ousted in a military coup after months of public protests. Where is the country heading now? Guests: Mehmet Ozkan Senior Fellow at the Centre for Global Policy. Elsadig Elsheikh Sudanese author and Director of the Global Justice programme at the US-based Haas Institute #Sudan #SudanUprising #AlBashir