April 20, 2019
The Trump Presidency: Undocumented parents deported, kids left alone
When the US deports immigrants, sometimes their US-born children get left behind. If they have no other relatives, they're placed into the foster care system or adopted. But one woman in Miami is offering families another option. She's the legal guardian to more than 1,000 children of immigrant parents. #Trump #TrumpPresidency #immigrants
