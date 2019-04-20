US Child Torture Case: 'House of Horrors' parents get life in prison

The parents at the centre of California's so-called House of Horrors case have been sentenced to life in prison. David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to torture and abuse, after twelve of their thirteen children were found in their home chained and severely malnourished. Lionel Donovan reports. #ChildTortureCase #ChildTorture #HouseOfHorrors