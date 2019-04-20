Libya on the Brink: Protesters condemn Trump's call to Haftar

Libyans in Tripoli have taken to the streets to protest against the warlord attacking their city with many also complaining about US President Donald Trump's perceived support of renegade general Khalifa Haftar. The White House announced the president spoke with Haftar on Monday. In a statement, the White House said the pair discussed what it called Haftar's counterterrorism efforts. More than 200 people have died since he began his offensive on the capital earlier this month. #Libya #Trump #Haftar