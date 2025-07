Kartarpur Shrine: Shrine in Pakistan a site of interfaith harmony

Guru Nanak may be the founder of the Sikh religion but people from many different faiths including Islam visit his shrine. Located in a small town in Pakistan, the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, is a unique example of inter-faith harmony. Kamran Yousaf visited the historic shrine. #KartarpurShrine #Kartarpur #Pakistan