Interview with Colin Wilhelm on Mueller Report

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Representative Jerrold Nadler, has issued a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller's full report as Democrats intensified their investigation of President Donald Trump. TRT World talks to Colin Wilhelm about recent developments in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election. Colin Wilhelm is a DC-based journalist covering politics and the economy for the Washington Examiner. #Mueller #MuellerReport #Trump