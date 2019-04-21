April 21, 2019
Thailand Seasteaders: Two cabin fugitives could face death penalty
Thailand's navy has raided a floating home in the Andaman Sea built by an American man and his Thai girlfriend. The couple anchored the home in international waters to be free of any country's laws - but the Thai government says the structure violates its sovereignty. Natasha Hussain reports. #Thailand #Seasteaders #DeathPenalty
