Breaking News: Multiple blasts at Sri Lankan churches, hotels

Sri Lanka has been hit by a string of bombings at churches and hotels, killing at least 200 people. It's the worst violence the country has seen since the end of the civil war ten years ago. Six almost simultaneous bombs were followed, several hours later, by two more attacks. Police have arrested seven people. Arabella Munro reports. #SriLanka #EasterSunday #blasts