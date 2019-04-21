Cuba Sanctions: US announces new sanctions against Cuba

On Wednesday, the United States announced the strictest new sanctions against Cuba for decades. The new law, part of the so-called Helms-Burton Act, has been waived ever since the law was passed by the US Congress 23 years ago. But it will now come into effect, allowing Americans to sue for property they lost after the 1959 Cuban Revolution.