President's resignation fails to quell protests in Algeria | Money Talks
Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Algeria to demand sweeping political and economic reforms. The movement has already led to the resignation of longtime leader, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and a transitional government has promised to hold elections. But as Paolo Monticello reports, many people are still unhappy in a country where joblessness is rising, and economic growth is slowing. We discussed the story with Emily Hawthorne in Austin, Texas. She's the Middle East and North Africa analyst at geopolitical intelligence firm Stratfor. #Algeria #Economy #Transitionalgovernment
April 22, 2019
