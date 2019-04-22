BIZTECH
Global investors moving out of emerging markets | Money Talks
Emerging economies took a battering in 2018, and delivering the one-two punch were rising trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and better investment returns in the US. The International Monetary Fund has warned there are still a number of risks to global growth. But as fears of higher interest rates and a US-China trade war subside, will investment return to emerging markets? Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this story, Money Talks spoke to Daily Sabah's financial columnist, Taha Arvas. #EmergingEconomy #Turkey #TradeWar
April 22, 2019
