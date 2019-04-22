Controversial internet bill sparks protests | Money Talks

Russian lawmakers have approved tighter internet controls that campaigners say will disrupt the country's web traffic and be used to stifle dissent. The law's authors are from the ruling party, and say the legislation is designed to stop the US from meddling in Russia's affairs. But as Dan Ashby reports, it's been met with protests and outrage. #CyberPolicy #Internet #Kremlin