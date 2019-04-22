April 22, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Demand for electric cars growing in Turkey | Money Talks
Carmakers around the world see going electric as the future of their industry. Electric cars are lighter, they have far fewer parts, they cost less to own in the long run and, most importantly, they have no emissions. Oubai Shahbandar went to an electric car conference in Istanbul to find out what the future holds for electric cars in Turkey. #ElectricCars #Emissions #Turkey
Demand for electric cars growing in Turkey | Money Talks
Explore