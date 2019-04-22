Modest fashion boldly goes mainstream in Istanbul | Money Talks

It was a case of 'more is more' at Modest Fashion Week in Istanbul. Three years after it launched in the city, the pioneering fashion event returned to where it all began. It's all about being fashionable while staying in line with religious norms. As Laila Humairah reports, it also aims to cement Istanbul as the modest fashion capital of the world. #ModestFashion #Istanbul #Hijab