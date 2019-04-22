BIZTECH
Modest fashion boldly goes mainstream in Istanbul | Money Talks
It was a case of 'more is more' at Modest Fashion Week in Istanbul. Three years after it launched in the city, the pioneering fashion event returned to where it all began. It's all about being fashionable while staying in line with religious norms. As Laila Humairah reports, it also aims to cement Istanbul as the modest fashion capital of the world. #ModestFashion #Istanbul #Hijab
April 22, 2019
