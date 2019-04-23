WORLD
1 MIN READ
Serbia Muslims: Serbian Muslims demand more religious freedom
Serbia's Muslim leader says discrimination is eroding his people's religious freedoms in the capital Belgrade. The local government is accused of pressuring the Muslim community to build its mosques without minarets. The Mufti says it's trying to keep the highly visible towers out of the majority Christian Orthodox city. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora filed this report from the Serbian capital. #Serbia #SerbiaMuslims #ReligiousFreedom
April 23, 2019
