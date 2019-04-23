WORLD
Jim Thompson's life reads like a character from a James Bond film. A secret agent for the US government during world war two. A global jet setter who graduated with a degree in architecture from Princeton. And a wildly successful businessman that made Thai silk famous worldwide. He mysteriously disappeared in 1967 leaving behind his silk empire as well as a home that has become one of the biggest tourist attractions in Bangkok an ode to Thompson's love affair with Asian art and culture. #JimThompson #Asia #Showcase
April 23, 2019
